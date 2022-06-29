12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Color Star Technology CSCW shares increased by 31.8% to $0.17 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 21.8 million shares, which is 215.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.

Cemtrex CETXP stock increased by 8.43% to $0.9.

Rekor Systems REKR stock rose 8.15% to $1.99. The company's market cap stands at $99.2 million.

WISeKey Intl Hldg WKEY shares increased by 6.84% to $2.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.

SoundHound AI SOUN stock increased by 5.34% to $2.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $560.9 million.

Safe-T Gr SFET shares increased by 5.07% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.

Losers

SMART Glb Hldgs SGH stock declined by 13.0% to $17.65 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, SMART Glb Hldgs's trading volume reached 199.1K shares. This is 30.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $878.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock declined by 8.68% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.

Iris Energy IREN stock decreased by 4.69% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.7 million.

Tucows TCX shares decreased by 4.57% to $41.81. The company's market cap stands at $450.0 million.

My Size MYSZ stock decreased by 4.18% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.

Quantum Computing QUBT stock decreased by 3.62% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.