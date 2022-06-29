ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 29, 2022 1:01 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046 MHLA stock rose 6.24% to $17.0 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 533 shares is 16.8% of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
  • Waterdrop WDH stock rose 3.2% to $1.29. The current volume of 42.6K shares is 25.1% of Waterdrop's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $503.4 million.
  • Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043 MHNC stock increased by 1.41% to $17.93. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 145 shares, making up 3.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • United Fire Gr UFCS stock increased by 1.17% to $33.5. Trading volume for United Fire Gr's stock is 24.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $841.7 million.
  • ICC Holdings ICCH shares moved upwards by 0.91% to $16.5. ICC Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 803 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 69.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.7 million.
  • American Financial Group, Inc. 5.875% Subordinated Debentures due 2059 AFGB stock increased by 0.87% to $24.98. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.1K, which is 9.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

  • GoHealth GOCO shares decreased by 7.85% to $0.55 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 598.4K shares is 24.1% of GoHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $67.0 million.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO shares fell 7.14% to $0.75. As of 12:40 EST, Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 76.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $431.7 million.
  • eHealth EHTH stock fell 6.6% to $9.78. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 105.5K shares, making up 16.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.8 million.
  • Root ROOT stock fell 6.35% to $1.18. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 875.6K shares, making up 30.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $304.1 million.
  • Metromile MILE shares decreased by 6.06% to $0.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 137.7K, which is 13.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.1 million.
  • Bright Health Gr BHG stock declined by 5.21% to $1.82. As of 12:40 EST, Bright Health Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 541.9K, which is 21.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

