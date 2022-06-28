12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Tuniu TOUR shares rose 46.3% to $0.76 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Tuniu's stock is trading at a volume of 69.8 million, which is 39785.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $93.4 million.

shares rose 46.3% to $0.76 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Tuniu's stock is trading at a volume of 69.8 million, which is 39785.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $93.4 million. Trip.com Group TCOM shares moved upwards by 12.77% to $27.71. The current volume of 18.0 million shares is 350.9% of Trip.com Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

shares moved upwards by 12.77% to $27.71. The current volume of 18.0 million shares is 350.9% of Trip.com Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. MOGU MOGU shares rose 9.45% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million.

shares rose 9.45% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million. Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO stock moved upwards by 9.02% to $6.4. As of 13:30 EST, Melco Resorts and Enter's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million, which is 78.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.

stock moved upwards by 9.02% to $6.4. As of 13:30 EST, Melco Resorts and Enter's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million, which is 78.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. Tarena International TEDU shares rose 8.87% to $5.22. The company's market cap stands at $57.7 million.

shares rose 8.87% to $5.22. The company's market cap stands at $57.7 million. Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE stock increased by 8.12% to $2.86. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million.

Losers

Boxed BOXD stock decreased by 16.0% to $2.02 during Tuesday's regular session. Boxed's stock is trading at a volume of 15.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 277.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.5 million.

stock decreased by 16.0% to $2.02 during Tuesday's regular session. Boxed's stock is trading at a volume of 15.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 277.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.5 million. Carvana CVNA stock fell 15.4% to $25.67. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 6.9 million, which is 63.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.

stock fell 15.4% to $25.67. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 6.9 million, which is 63.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. Vroom VRM shares fell 13.84% to $1.39. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 17.9 million shares, making up 92.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $191.5 million.

shares fell 13.84% to $1.39. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 17.9 million shares, making up 92.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $191.5 million. Phoenix Motor PEV stock fell 13.71% to $5.77. The current volume of 491.6K shares is 5.3% of Phoenix Motor's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.1 million.

stock fell 13.71% to $5.77. The current volume of 491.6K shares is 5.3% of Phoenix Motor's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.1 million. Mullen Automotive MULN stock declined by 11.45% to $1.16. As of 13:30 EST, Mullen Automotive's stock is trading at a volume of 37.5 million, which is 45.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $385.6 million.

stock declined by 11.45% to $1.16. As of 13:30 EST, Mullen Automotive's stock is trading at a volume of 37.5 million, which is 45.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $385.6 million. Shift Technologies SFT stock decreased by 11.41% to $0.78. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 61.2% of Shift Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $65.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.