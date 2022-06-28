ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 28, 2022 2:14 PM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM stock moved upwards by 86.6% to $1.03 during Tuesday's regular session. HTG Molecular Diagnostics's stock is trading at a volume of 21.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 2668.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
  • Endo International ENDP stock increased by 80.63% to $0.69. As of 13:30 EST, Endo International's stock is trading at a volume of 336.3 million, which is 2212.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $162.6 million.
  • Agile Therapeutics AGRX stock increased by 71.88% to $2.18. As of 13:30 EST, Agile Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 185.2 million, which is 1969.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
  • Kezar Life Sciences KZR stock increased by 47.4% to $8.52. Trading volume for Kezar Life Sciences's stock is 34.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 2610.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $514.7 million.
  • Graybug Vision GRAY shares rose 35.39% to $1.12. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 13.6 million, which is 35130.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.
  • Decibel Therapeutics DBTX shares increased by 22.76% to $2.75. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 398.1K, which is 559.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.6 million.

Losers

  • Scholar Rock Holding SRRK stock declined by 22.8% to $5.67 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 914.5K shares, making up 73.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $292.7 million.
  • Anebulo Pharmaceuticals ANEB stock fell 17.87% to $4.46. The company's market cap stands at $104.1 million.
  • Sera Prognostics SERA shares declined by 17.13% to $1.79. The current volume of 721.8K shares is 571.3% of Sera Prognostics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.3 million.
  • Genenta Science GNTA stock declined by 15.1% to $6.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.9 million.
  • Spero Therapeutics SPRO stock declined by 14.8% to $0.8. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 256.1K shares, making up 34.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million.
  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM shares decreased by 13.39% to $12.75. The current volume of 399.8K shares is 95.6% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

