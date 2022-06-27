12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Tuesday Morning TUEM shares moved upwards by 12.8% to $0.4 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 12.8% to $0.4 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million. Mister Car Wash MCW stock rose 10.29% to $12.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.

stock rose 10.29% to $12.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. Global Business Travel GBTG shares increased by 4.98% to $6.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $359.8 million.

shares increased by 4.98% to $6.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $359.8 million. D-MARKET Electronic HEPS shares rose 4.59% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.1 million.

shares rose 4.59% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.1 million. Caleres CAL shares moved upwards by 4.05% to $29.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

shares moved upwards by 4.05% to $29.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. Quotient Technology QUOT shares moved upwards by 3.79% to $3.83. The company's market cap stands at $364.6 million.

Losers

Boxed BOXD shares declined by 5.8% to $2.27 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.8 million, accounting for 155.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $156.4 million.

shares declined by 5.8% to $2.27 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.8 million, accounting for 155.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $156.4 million. ADT ADT shares decreased by 4.41% to $6.3. ADT's trading volume hit 232.2K shares by close, accounting for 11.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.

shares decreased by 4.41% to $6.3. ADT's trading volume hit 232.2K shares by close, accounting for 11.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion. ToughBuilt Industries TBLT stock fell 4.07% to $2.83. At the close, ToughBuilt Industries's trading volume reached 4.0 million shares. This is 45.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.

stock fell 4.07% to $2.83. At the close, ToughBuilt Industries's trading volume reached 4.0 million shares. This is 45.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million. Esports Entertainment GMBL shares declined by 3.27% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.

shares declined by 3.27% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million. Remark Hldgs MARK shares decreased by 3.01% to $0.44. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 549.7K shares, which is 49.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 million.

shares decreased by 3.01% to $0.44. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 549.7K shares, which is 49.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 million. Meiwu Technology Co WNW stock decreased by 2.76% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.