12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Kezar Life Sciences KZR shares moved upwards by 105.7% to $11.89 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 9.6 million shares come close, making up 833.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $718.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 105.7% to $11.89 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 9.6 million shares come close, making up 833.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $718.3 million. Minerva Surgical UTRS stock increased by 20.0% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.5 million.

stock increased by 20.0% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.5 million. Evofem Biosciences EVFM shares increased by 17.75% to $1.26. Evofem Biosciences's trading volume hit 58.9 million shares by close, accounting for 1072.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.5 million.

shares increased by 17.75% to $1.26. Evofem Biosciences's trading volume hit 58.9 million shares by close, accounting for 1072.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.5 million. Magenta Therapeutics MGTA shares moved upwards by 10.39% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.1 million.

shares moved upwards by 10.39% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.1 million. Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO shares increased by 9.68% to $0.3. Stealth BioTherapeutics's trading volume hit 218.4K shares by close, accounting for 8.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.

shares increased by 9.68% to $0.3. Stealth BioTherapeutics's trading volume hit 218.4K shares by close, accounting for 8.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million. Femasys FEMY stock moved upwards by 8.94% to $2.68. This security traded at a volume of 543.7K shares come close, making up 462.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.6 million.

Losers

Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares fell 11.3% to $0.83 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 203.4K shares come close, making up 27.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.3 million.

shares fell 11.3% to $0.83 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 203.4K shares come close, making up 27.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.3 million. NuCana NCNA shares fell 9.76% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $37.6 million.

shares fell 9.76% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $37.6 million. Benitec Biopharma BNTC shares fell 9.75% to $1.39. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.7 million shares, which is 111.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.

shares fell 9.75% to $1.39. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.7 million shares, which is 111.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million. Entrada Therapeutics TRDA stock declined by 7.41% to $11.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $361.0 million.

stock declined by 7.41% to $11.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $361.0 million. Evelo Biosciences EVLO stock decreased by 6.76% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $223.3 million.

stock decreased by 6.76% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $223.3 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals RIGL shares decreased by 6.56% to $1.14. Rigel Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 220.9K shares by close, accounting for 4.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $196.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.