Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 27, 2022 1:06 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Donegal Gr DGICB stock increased by 4.8% to $16.05 during Monday's regular session. Donegal Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 125 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 3.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $504.1 million.
  • GoHealth GOCO shares rose 3.48% to $0.61. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 439.0K shares, making up 17.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.5 million.
  • American Financial Group, Inc. 5.125% Subordinated Debentures due 2059 AFGC shares moved upwards by 2.84% to $22.87. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.3K, which is 15.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Crawford CRD shares increased by 2.73% to $7.5. Trading volume for Crawford's stock is 1.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 3.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Ryan Specialty Holdings RYAN stock increased by 2.35% to $37.8. Trading volume for Ryan Specialty Holdings's stock is 231.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 39.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
  • Trean Insurance Group TIG stock rose 2.13% to $6.45. Trean Insurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 130.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 81.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $332.7 million.

Losers

  • Maiden Hldgs MHLD shares decreased by 8.34% to $2.2 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 298.9K shares is 88.3% of Maiden Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $187.6 million.
  • Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043 MHNC shares fell 6.5% to $17.0. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 18.3K shares, making up 468.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • SelectQuote SLQT shares fell 6.45% to $2.98. Trading volume for SelectQuote's stock is 647.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 40.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $489.9 million.
  • Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046 MHLA shares declined by 5.35% to $16.11. Trading volume for Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046's stock is 1.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 39.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Marpai MRAI stock fell 4.88% to $1.07. The current volume of 13.2K shares is 19.1% of Marpai's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
  • Reliance Global Group RELI stock decreased by 4.48% to $2.35. The current volume of 13.2K shares is 6.7% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.

