Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Donegal Gr DGICB stock increased by 4.8% to $16.05 during Monday's regular session. Donegal Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 125 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 3.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $504.1 million.

GoHealth GOCO shares rose 3.48% to $0.61. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 439.0K shares, making up 17.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.5 million.

American Financial Group, Inc. 5.125% Subordinated Debentures due 2059 AFGC shares moved upwards by 2.84% to $22.87. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.3K, which is 15.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Crawford CRD shares increased by 2.73% to $7.5. Trading volume for Crawford's stock is 1.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 3.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Ryan Specialty Holdings RYAN stock increased by 2.35% to $37.8. Trading volume for Ryan Specialty Holdings's stock is 231.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 39.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.

Trean Insurance Group TIG stock rose 2.13% to $6.45. Trean Insurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 130.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 81.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $332.7 million.

Losers

Maiden Hldgs MHLD shares decreased by 8.34% to $2.2 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 298.9K shares is 88.3% of Maiden Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $187.6 million.

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043 MHNC shares fell 6.5% to $17.0. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 18.3K shares, making up 468.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

SelectQuote SLQT shares fell 6.45% to $2.98. Trading volume for SelectQuote's stock is 647.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 40.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $489.9 million.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046 MHLA shares declined by 5.35% to $16.11. Trading volume for Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046's stock is 1.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 39.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Marpai MRAI stock fell 4.88% to $1.07. The current volume of 13.2K shares is 19.1% of Marpai's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.

Reliance Global Group RELI stock decreased by 4.48% to $2.35. The current volume of 13.2K shares is 6.7% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.

