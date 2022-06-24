12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Redhill Biopharma RDHL stock moved upwards by 16.4% to $0.89 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Bicycle Therapeutics BCYC stock moved upwards by 12.92% to $18.0. The company's market cap stands at $533.6 million.

Novan NOVN stock rose 10.91% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 million.

Hoth Therapeutics HOTH stock moved upwards by 10.24% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.

Phio Pharma PHIO shares rose 9.68% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.

Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON shares rose 9.27% to $3.18. The company's market cap stands at $80.2 million.

Losers

BioSig Technologies BSGM shares declined by 21.0% to $0.79 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 million.

Quotient QTNT shares decreased by 20.01% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Aesthetic Medical Intl AIH stock declined by 19.9% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.1 million.

iSpecimen ISPC shares fell 8.91% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.

Lantheus Holdings LNTH shares declined by 6.99% to $57.01. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.

Valneva VALN shares fell 6.81% to $29.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

