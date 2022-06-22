12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

NextNav NN shares rose 13.3% to $2.47 during Wednesday's after-market session. NextNav's trading volume hit 209.8K shares by close, accounting for 33.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $238.5 million.

ClearSign Technologies CLIR shares rose 12.06% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.2 million.

Akerna KERN stock increased by 8.02% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.

My Size MYSZ shares rose 5.78% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.

OLB Gr OLB stock increased by 4.99% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.

Opera OPRA stock moved upwards by 4.89% to $4.71. The company's market cap stands at $542.2 million.

Losers

Exela Technologies XELA stock declined by 6.1% to $0.18 during Wednesday's after-market session. Exela Technologies's trading volume hit 80.8 million shares by close, accounting for 204.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.7 million.

T Stamp IDAI shares fell 4.88% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.

Actelis Networks ASNS stock decreased by 4.77% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $31.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Xunlei XNET shares fell 4.23% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.7 million.

Verb Tech VERB stock fell 4.01% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $54.9 million.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO shares decreased by 3.73% to $5.17. The company's market cap stands at $644.7 million.

