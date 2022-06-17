ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 17, 2022 8:15 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS stock rose 33.8% to $0.38 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.8 million.
  • Alibaba Group Holding BABA stock rose 10.12% to $111.72. The company's market cap stands at $298.8 billion.
  • JD.com JD shares increased by 9.33% to $67.8. The company's market cap stands at $105.8 billion.
  • Baozun BZUN stock increased by 9.14% to $10.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $726.0 million.
  • Secoo Holding SECO shares increased by 8.69% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
  • Uxin UXIN shares rose 8.44% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $180.6 million.

Losers

  • ToughBuilt Industries TBLT stock fell 26.2% to $2.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
  • Sypris Solutions SYPR shares fell 5.41% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $46.4 million.
  • Gogoro GGR shares declined by 5.4% to $5.09. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Cango CANG shares declined by 3.51% to $3.03. The company's market cap stands at $420.3 million.
  • Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock fell 3.21% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 million.
  • Harbor Custom Dev HCDI shares declined by 1.95% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers