12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS stock rose 33.8% to $0.38 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.8 million.

Alibaba Group Holding BABA stock rose 10.12% to $111.72. The company's market cap stands at $298.8 billion.

JD.com JD shares increased by 9.33% to $67.8. The company's market cap stands at $105.8 billion.

Baozun BZUN stock increased by 9.14% to $10.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $726.0 million.

Secoo Holding SECO shares increased by 8.69% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.

Uxin UXIN shares rose 8.44% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $180.6 million.

Losers

ToughBuilt Industries TBLT stock fell 26.2% to $2.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.

Sypris Solutions SYPR shares fell 5.41% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $46.4 million.

Gogoro GGR shares declined by 5.4% to $5.09. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Cango CANG shares declined by 3.51% to $3.03. The company's market cap stands at $420.3 million.

Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock fell 3.21% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 million.

Harbor Custom Dev HCDI shares declined by 1.95% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.

