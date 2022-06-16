10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS shares increased by 27.8% to $0.18 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.

First High-School Edu FHS shares moved upwards by 5.53% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million.

Leggett & Platt LEG stock increased by 4.98% to $36.86. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion.

Solo Brands DTC shares moved upwards by 4.78% to $4.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.6 million.

Losers

Cango CANG shares decreased by 29.3% to $2.29 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $317.7 million.

Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares declined by 10.79% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $159.1 million.

Sally Beauty Holdings SBH stock fell 8.62% to $12.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Fiverr International FVRR shares decreased by 7.26% to $33.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

The RealReal REAL shares declined by 7.12% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $221.7 million.

Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock fell 6.96% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.6 million.

