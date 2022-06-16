ñol

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 16, 2022 8:10 AM | 1 min read

 

Gainers

  • Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS shares increased by 27.8% to $0.18 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.
  • First High-School Edu FHS shares moved upwards by 5.53% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million.
  • Leggett & Platt LEG stock increased by 4.98% to $36.86. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion.
  • Solo Brands DTC shares moved upwards by 4.78% to $4.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.6 million.

Losers

  • Cango CANG shares decreased by 29.3% to $2.29 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $317.7 million.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares declined by 10.79% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $159.1 million.
  • Sally Beauty Holdings SBH stock fell 8.62% to $12.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Fiverr International FVRR shares decreased by 7.26% to $33.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • The RealReal REAL shares declined by 7.12% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $221.7 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock fell 6.96% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

