12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 16, 2022 8:11 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares increased by 13.1% to $0.69 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $126.5 million.
  • HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock increased by 10.3% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $34.5 million.
  • Embark Technology EMBK stock moved upwards by 9.06% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $319.7 million.
  • AppTech Payments APCX stock moved upwards by 6.49% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.
  • Blackboxstocks BLBX shares increased by 5.6% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
  • NextNav NN stock increased by 5.05% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $260.7 million.

Losers

  • Cepton CPTN shares decreased by 10.3% to $1.3 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $200.2 million.
  • MICT MICT shares fell 9.61% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $84.0 million.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK stock decreased by 8.43% to $4.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.8 million.
  • Clear Secure YOU stock declined by 7.82% to $21.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • BigCommerce Holdings BIGC stock declined by 7.13% to $14.33. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Arqit Quantum ARQQ stock decreased by 6.88% to $5.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $627.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

