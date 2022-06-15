12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Boxed BOXD shares increased by 26.2% to $1.78 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.5 million.

Koss KOSS shares moved upwards by 14.0% to $7.65. The company's market cap stands at $69.9 million.

Yunhong CTI CTIB shares increased by 11.43% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.

Phoenix Motor PEV stock increased by 8.25% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.2 million.

New Oriental Education EDU stock increased by 8.13% to $23.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.

Gaotu Techedu GOTU stock increased by 7.36% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $526.6 million.

Losers

Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS shares decreased by 12.9% to $4.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.0 million.

First High-School Edu FHS stock fell 10.77% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.

Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares fell 7.63% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $64.2 million.

Naas Technology NAAS stock decreased by 7.28% to $7.9.

Elys Game Technology ELYS stock fell 5.1% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.

Regis RGS stock declined by 3.87% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.

