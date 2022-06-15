12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Boxed BOXD shares increased by 26.2% to $1.78 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.5 million.
- Koss KOSS shares moved upwards by 14.0% to $7.65. The company's market cap stands at $69.9 million.
- Yunhong CTI CTIB shares increased by 11.43% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
- Phoenix Motor PEV stock increased by 8.25% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.2 million.
- New Oriental Education EDU stock increased by 8.13% to $23.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
- Gaotu Techedu GOTU stock increased by 7.36% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $526.6 million.
Losers
- Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS shares decreased by 12.9% to $4.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.0 million.
- First High-School Edu FHS stock fell 10.77% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares fell 7.63% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $64.2 million.
- Naas Technology NAAS stock decreased by 7.28% to $7.9.
- Elys Game Technology ELYS stock fell 5.1% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.
- Regis RGS stock declined by 3.87% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
