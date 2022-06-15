12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Akebia Therapeutics AKBA stock rose 24.6% to $0.44 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $80.8 million.
- Tenon Medical TNON shares increased by 23.15% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $28.0 million.
- Equillium EQ shares rose 18.31% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $81.9 million.
- Clovis Oncology CLVS shares moved upwards by 14.91% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $133.9 million.
- Cormedix CRMD shares increased by 14.85% to $3.17. The company's market cap stands at $124.0 million.
- LogicBio Therapeutics LOGC stock moved upwards by 14.78% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
Losers
- 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares decreased by 38.8% to $0.82 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.
- Great Elm Group GEG stock declined by 11.99% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.4 million.
- ABVC BioPharma ABVC shares declined by 10.18% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $31.3 million.
- EQRx EQRX stock declined by 9.52% to $3.44. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Oak Street Health OSH stock fell 8.7% to $14.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX shares declined by 8.4% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.
