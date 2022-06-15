ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 15, 2022 8:24 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Akebia Therapeutics AKBA stock rose 24.6% to $0.44 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $80.8 million.
  • Tenon Medical TNON shares increased by 23.15% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $28.0 million.
  • Equillium EQ shares rose 18.31% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $81.9 million.
  • Clovis Oncology CLVS shares moved upwards by 14.91% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $133.9 million.
  • Cormedix CRMD shares increased by 14.85% to $3.17. The company's market cap stands at $124.0 million.
  • LogicBio Therapeutics LOGC stock moved upwards by 14.78% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.

Losers

  • 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares decreased by 38.8% to $0.82 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.
  • Great Elm Group GEG stock declined by 11.99% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.4 million.
  • ABVC BioPharma ABVC shares declined by 10.18% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $31.3 million.
  • EQRx EQRX stock declined by 9.52% to $3.44. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Oak Street Health OSH stock fell 8.7% to $14.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX shares declined by 8.4% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

