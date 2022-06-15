12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Color Star Technology CSCW shares moved upwards by 21.9% to $0.14 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 21.9% to $0.14 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million. Cepton CPTN shares increased by 18.75% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $263.4 million.

shares increased by 18.75% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $263.4 million. ironSource IS shares rose 13.27% to $2.56. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.

shares rose 13.27% to $2.56. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP stock moved upwards by 8.69% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $125.6 million.

stock moved upwards by 8.69% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $125.6 million. Inpixon INPX stock increased by 8.35% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.

stock increased by 8.35% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million. AEye LIDR stock increased by 6.43% to $2.81. The company's market cap stands at $442.1 million.

Losers

IronNet IRNT stock fell 13.7% to $2.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $221.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock fell 13.7% to $2.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $221.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. SeaChange International SEAC stock fell 12.41% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.

stock fell 12.41% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million. Sonim Technologies SONM stock declined by 5.7% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.

stock declined by 5.7% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million. Aehr Test Systems AEHR shares fell 4.92% to $7.35. The company's market cap stands at $197.8 million.

shares fell 4.92% to $7.35. The company's market cap stands at $197.8 million. Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock decreased by 3.94% to $2.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.2 million.

stock decreased by 3.94% to $2.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.2 million. NOVONIX NVX stock decreased by 3.6% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $911.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.