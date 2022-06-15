ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 15, 2022 8:25 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Color Star Technology CSCW shares moved upwards by 21.9% to $0.14 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million.
  • Cepton CPTN shares increased by 18.75% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $263.4 million.
  • ironSource IS shares rose 13.27% to $2.56. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP stock moved upwards by 8.69% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $125.6 million.
  • Inpixon INPX stock increased by 8.35% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
  • AEye LIDR stock increased by 6.43% to $2.81. The company's market cap stands at $442.1 million.

Losers

  • IronNet IRNT stock fell 13.7% to $2.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $221.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • SeaChange International SEAC stock fell 12.41% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
  • Sonim Technologies SONM stock declined by 5.7% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.
  • Aehr Test Systems AEHR shares fell 4.92% to $7.35. The company's market cap stands at $197.8 million.
  • Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock decreased by 3.94% to $2.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.2 million.
  • NOVONIX NVX stock decreased by 3.6% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $911.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

