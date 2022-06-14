ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 14, 2022 12:44 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Waterdrop WDH shares increased by 14.03% to $1.61 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 409.0K, which is 161.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $625.3 million.
  • BRP Group BRP shares rose 7.36% to $26.98. As of 12:40 EST, BRP Group's stock is trading at a volume of 308.6K, which is 52.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock moved upwards by 3.98% to $0.78. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.0K shares, making up 2.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
  • Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046 MHLA shares rose 3.18% to $17.54. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 446 shares, making up 12.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Ryan Specialty Holdings RYAN shares increased by 3.0% to $35.17. The current volume of 292.0K shares is 50.7% of Ryan Specialty Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
  • Fanhua FANH shares moved upwards by 2.47% to $4.56. As of 12:40 EST, Fanhua's stock is trading at a volume of 9.4K, which is 9.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $244.9 million.

Losers

  • SelectQuote SLQT stock fell 6.63% to $2.46 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 424.8K, which is 24.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $406.8 million.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG stock declined by 4.79% to $3.38. Heritage Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 66.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 25.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.7 million.
  • Arch Capital Group ACGLN shares declined by 4.47% to $18.2. Trading volume for Arch Capital Group's stock is 16.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • American Financial Group, Inc. 5.875% Subordinated Debentures due 2059 AFGB shares declined by 3.74% to $24.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.9K, which is 24.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Maiden Hldgs MHLD stock fell 3.62% to $2.4. As of 12:40 EST, Maiden Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 22.2K, which is 12.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.3 million.
  • Trean Insurance Group TIG stock declined by 3.31% to $6.43. Trading volume for Trean Insurance Group's stock is 102.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 52.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $331.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-IMMoversTrading Ideas