12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares increased by 46.8% to $2.54 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $79.1 million.

ADT ADT stock increased by 15.45% to $7.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion.

Callaway Golf ELY shares rose 14.58% to $23.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.

National Vision Holdings EYE stock moved upwards by 14.12% to $28.85. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.

Yoshitsu TKLF shares moved upwards by 10.75% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.0 million.

Motorcar Parts of America MPAA stock rose 9.59% to $17.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

Naas Technology NAAS stock fell 9.9% to $7.62 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

Arcimoto FUV stock declined by 5.65% to $3.68. The company's market cap stands at $142.7 million.

Molecular Data MKD stock decreased by 4.91% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.

Genius Brands Intl GNUS stock fell 4.73% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $246.6 million.

KB Home KBH shares fell 4.23% to $27.85. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.

Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS stock fell 4.04% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.