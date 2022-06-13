12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Performance Shipping PSHG shares rose 7.3% to $0.72 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 150.4K shares come close, making up 24.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.

Blade Air Mobility BLDE stock increased by 6.9% to $5.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $407.6 million.

Applied UV AUVI shares rose 6.69% to $2.87. This security traded at a volume of 406.6K shares come close, making up 10.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.2 million.

Renovare Environmental RENO shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.

Hyzon Motors HYZN stock rose 4.92% to $3.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $897.4 million.

Diana Shipping DSX stock moved upwards by 4.89% to $5.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $461.7 million.

Losers

TD Hldgs GLG shares decreased by 8.8% to $0.21 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $44.7 million.

OceanPal OP stock declined by 5.39% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.

Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL shares fell 3.31% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.

Sarcos Technology STRC stock fell 3.15% to $2.77. The company's market cap stands at $426.1 million.

TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ stock declined by 3.01% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.

Team TISI stock declined by 2.76% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $45.7 million.

