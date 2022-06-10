12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP stock rose 8.7% to $0.7 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.3 million.

WaveDancer WAVD stock moved upwards by 7.99% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.

Rekor Systems REKR shares rose 6.48% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $106.9 million.

SemiLEDs LEDS stock increased by 6.0% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.

Braze BRZE stock moved upwards by 4.98% to $34.36. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.

Soluna Holdings SLNH stock rose 4.86% to $7.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.9 million.

Losers

NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev NISN shares declined by 3.9% to $0.75 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 8.9 million shares, which is 2186.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.

Quanergy Systems QNGY shares fell 3.75% to $0.52. Quanergy Systems's trading volume hit 223.1K shares by close, accounting for 34.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.1 million.

HashiCorp HCP shares decreased by 3.63% to $29.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion.

WISeKey Intl Hldg WKEY shares fell 3.58% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.

Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock fell 3.08% to $1.26. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.0 million shares, which is 75.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.4 million.

Smith Micro Software SMSI stock decreased by 2.92% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $146.7 million.

