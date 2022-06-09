ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 9, 2022 6:02 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Safe-T Gr SFET shares increased by 5.9% to $0.51 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.
  • Borqs Technologies BRQS shares moved upwards by 5.53% to $0.18. At the close, Borqs Technologies's trading volume reached 3.1 million shares. This is 8.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.2 million.
  • Braze BRZE stock rose 5.38% to $36.4. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
  • Rigetti Computing RGTI stock increased by 5.11% to $6.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $701.1 million.
  • ChannelAdvisor ECOM stock increased by 4.95% to $15.05. The company's market cap stands at $458.6 million.
  • Indie Semiconductor INDI stock rose 4.91% to $7.69. The company's market cap stands at $896.0 million.

Losers

  • DocuSign DOCU shares fell 24.5% to $65.98 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, DocuSign's trading volume reached 4.9 million shares. This is 90.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Comtech Telecom CMTL stock fell 13.97% to $10.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $281.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Saverone 2014 SVRE shares fell 5.0% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
  • AppTech Payments APCX shares declined by 5.0% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.
  • CPS Technologies CPSH shares declined by 4.98% to $3.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.6 million.
  • TeraWulf WULF stock fell 4.86% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

