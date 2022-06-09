12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Safe-T Gr SFET shares increased by 5.9% to $0.51 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.

Losers

DocuSign DOCU shares fell 24.5% to $65.98 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, DocuSign's trading volume reached 4.9 million shares. This is 90.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.