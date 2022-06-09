11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Applied UV AUVI stock moved upwards by 41.8% to $2.51 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.
- ComSovereign Holding COMS stock rose 7.22% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.
- Pangaea Logistics Solns PANL stock rose 5.23% to $6.63. The company's market cap stands at $305.0 million.
- Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.
- Atkore ATKR shares rose 3.88% to $123.55. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion.
Losers
- FuelCell Energy FCEL shares declined by 8.4% to $3.73 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- SQL Technologies SKYX shares decreased by 7.95% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.6 million.
- View VIEW shares fell 6.94% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $349.4 million.
- AeroClean Technologies AERC stock fell 6.83% to $8.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.3 million.
- Energy Focus EFOI shares fell 5.56% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
- BEST BEST shares fell 5.01% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers