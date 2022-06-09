ñol

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 9, 2022 8:09 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Applied UV AUVI stock moved upwards by 41.8% to $2.51 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS stock rose 7.22% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.
  • Pangaea Logistics Solns PANL stock rose 5.23% to $6.63. The company's market cap stands at $305.0 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.
  • Atkore ATKR shares rose 3.88% to $123.55. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion.

Losers

  • FuelCell Energy FCEL shares declined by 8.4% to $3.73 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • SQL Technologies SKYX shares decreased by 7.95% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.6 million.
  • View VIEW shares fell 6.94% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $349.4 million.
  • AeroClean Technologies AERC stock fell 6.83% to $8.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.3 million.
  • Energy Focus EFOI shares fell 5.56% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
  • BEST BEST shares fell 5.01% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

