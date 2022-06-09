12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Rigetti Computing RGTI shares moved upwards by 9.0% to $7.16 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $814.9 million.

Losers

Color Star Technology CSCW stock decreased by 7.9% to $0.14 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.

stock fell 4.29% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million. Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock declined by 4.15% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.