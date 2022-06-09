ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 9, 2022 8:07 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Rigetti Computing RGTI shares moved upwards by 9.0% to $7.16 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $814.9 million.
  • Core Scientific CORZ shares increased by 7.16% to $2.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $924.1 million.
  • SeaChange International SEAC shares moved upwards by 7.02% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million.
  • Cemtrex CETXP shares increased by 6.38% to $1.5.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK stock increased by 4.83% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $305.2 million.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares moved upwards by 4.37% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.1 million.

Losers

  • Color Star Technology CSCW stock decreased by 7.9% to $0.14 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.
  • HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock decreased by 6.4% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $38.9 million.
  • Aurora Mobile JG shares declined by 4.73% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Agora API shares decreased by 4.38% to $7.22. The company's market cap stands at $836.5 million.
  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock fell 4.29% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million.
  • Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock declined by 4.15% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

