ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 7, 2022 5:33 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • DBV Technologies DBVT shares moved upwards by 38.6% to $2.12 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 406.9K shares come close, making up 171.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $233.6 million.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX shares moved upwards by 14.34% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.
  • Scholar Rock Holding SRRK stock moved upwards by 12.58% to $6.98. The company's market cap stands at $246.4 million.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX shares increased by 11.45% to $0.24. This security traded at a volume of 53.5K shares come close, making up 4.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million.
  • Exscientia EXAI shares increased by 10.9% to $14.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Precigen PGEN shares increased by 10.45% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $351.0 million.

Losers

  • Butterfly Network BFLY stock decreased by 8.2% to $3.27 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $650.5 million.
  • Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares declined by 8.01% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals CTXR stock fell 7.77% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $138.8 million.
  • Biocept BIOC stock fell 7.65% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $24.5 million.
  • Liquidia LQDA stock declined by 7.61% to $4.13. The company's market cap stands at $265.7 million.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT stock fell 7.47% to $0.63. Alaunos Therapeutics's trading volume hit 208.2K shares by close, accounting for 7.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers