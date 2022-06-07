12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

DBV Technologies DBVT shares moved upwards by 38.6% to $2.12 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 406.9K shares come close, making up 171.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $233.6 million.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX shares moved upwards by 14.34% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.

Scholar Rock Holding SRRK stock moved upwards by 12.58% to $6.98. The company's market cap stands at $246.4 million.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX shares increased by 11.45% to $0.24. This security traded at a volume of 53.5K shares come close, making up 4.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million.

Exscientia EXAI shares increased by 10.9% to $14.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

Precigen PGEN shares increased by 10.45% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $351.0 million.

Losers

Butterfly Network BFLY stock decreased by 8.2% to $3.27 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $650.5 million.

Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares declined by 8.01% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million.

Citius Pharmaceuticals CTXR stock fell 7.77% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $138.8 million.

Biocept BIOC stock fell 7.65% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $24.5 million.

Liquidia LQDA stock declined by 7.61% to $4.13. The company's market cap stands at $265.7 million.

Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT stock fell 7.47% to $0.63. Alaunos Therapeutics's trading volume hit 208.2K shares by close, accounting for 7.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.