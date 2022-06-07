12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Energy Focus EFOI shares moved upwards by 25.4% to $2.86 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Energy Focus's trading volume reached 2.8 million shares. This is 125.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.

Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP shares increased by 13.03% to $6.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $362.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Code Chain New Continent CCNC stock rose 10.91% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.

Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock increased by 7.4% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.

SOS SOS stock moved upwards by 4.9% to $0.37. At the close, SOS's trading volume reached 425.6K shares. This is 4.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $105.9 million.

Pineapple Energy PEGY stock increased by 4.8% to $3.27. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.

Losers

Fathom Digital Mfg FATH shares declined by 11.8% to $4.5 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $230.8 million.

AeroClean Technologies AERC stock declined by 5.21% to $11.47. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 7.3 million shares, which is 585.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $159.1 million.

Team TISI stock decreased by 4.9% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.6 million.

TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ stock fell 3.97% to $0.96. At the close, TOMI Environmental Solns's trading volume reached 113.6K shares. This is 41.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.

Cadre Hldgs CDRE stock declined by 3.62% to $26.93. The company's market cap stands at $936.6 million.

Kratos Defense & Security KTOS stock fell 3.56% to $14.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

