12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Tilly's TLYS shares moved upwards by 7.4% to $8.55 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $260.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

JX Luxventure LLL stock rose 5.8% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.

Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH shares rose 5.0% to $6.92. The company's market cap stands at $85.3 million.

D-MARKET Electronic HEPS stock rose 4.62% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $368.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Volcon VLCN stock increased by 4.58% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.1 million.

Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares rose 3.94% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million.

Losers

Sonos SONO stock decreased by 7.0% to $20.38 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.

CarLotz LOTZ stock decreased by 4.86% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.9 million.

Secoo Holding SECO shares fell 4.57% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.

XL Fleet XL stock declined by 3.65% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $187.5 million.

Sally Beauty Holdings SBH shares decreased by 3.11% to $14.03. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Genius Brands Intl GNUS shares fell 2.56% to $0.79. At the close, Genius Brands Intl's trading volume reached 243.3K shares. This is 5.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $250.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.