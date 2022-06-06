ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 6, 2022 5:51 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Tilly's TLYS shares moved upwards by 7.4% to $8.55 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $260.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • JX Luxventure LLL stock rose 5.8% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.
  • Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH shares rose 5.0% to $6.92. The company's market cap stands at $85.3 million.
  • D-MARKET Electronic HEPS stock rose 4.62% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $368.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Volcon VLCN stock increased by 4.58% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.1 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares rose 3.94% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million.

Losers

  • Sonos SONO stock decreased by 7.0% to $20.38 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
  • CarLotz LOTZ stock decreased by 4.86% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.9 million.
  • Secoo Holding SECO shares fell 4.57% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.
  • XL Fleet XL stock declined by 3.65% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $187.5 million.
  • Sally Beauty Holdings SBH shares decreased by 3.11% to $14.03. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Genius Brands Intl GNUS shares fell 2.56% to $0.79. At the close, Genius Brands Intl's trading volume reached 243.3K shares. This is 5.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $250.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

