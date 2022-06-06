12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

GitLab GTLB stock increased by 9.8% to $43.74 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 520.5K shares, which is 28.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

SoundHound AI SOUN stock rose 8.53% to $4.45. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 80.2K shares, which is 3.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $872.8 million.

Richardson Electronics RELL stock rose 7.09% to $15.4. The company's market cap stands at $210.3 million.

Embark Technology EMBK stock increased by 6.85% to $1.01. At the close, Embark Technology's trading volume reached 93.8K shares. This is 4.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $454.8 million.

New Relic NEWR shares moved upwards by 4.95% to $50.0. At the close, New Relic's trading volume reached 164.2K shares. This is 16.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.

AEye LIDR stock moved upwards by 4.9% to $3.85. The company's market cap stands at $605.8 million.

Losers

Workiva WK stock declined by 60.2% to $29.47 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

ClearSign Technologies CLIR stock declined by 20.94% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $37.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

MMTEC MTC shares decreased by 10.7% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.

Saverone 2014 SVRE shares fell 6.91% to $2.56. Trading volume for this security closed at 171.0K, accounting for 10.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.

UTime UTME shares fell 5.8% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.

Oblong OBLG stock decreased by 5.46% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.

