12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Gambling.com Gr GAMB shares moved upwards by 18.4% to $9.5 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 146.3K, which is 264.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $336.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Losers

Urban One UONE shares fell 39.6% to $7.54 during Monday's regular session. Urban One's stock is trading at a volume of 3.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1304.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $387.3 million.

MediaCo Holding MDIA shares declined by 15.06% to $3.16. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.