12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 6, 2022 2:09 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Gambling.com Gr GAMB shares moved upwards by 18.4% to $9.5 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 146.3K, which is 264.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $336.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Wejo Gr WEJO stock increased by 15.53% to $2.38. Trading volume for Wejo Gr's stock is 609.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 231.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.3 million.
  • Phoenix New Media FENG shares moved upwards by 14.93% to $4.77. Phoenix New Media's stock is trading at a volume of 903.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 526.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.8 million.
  • Baosheng Media Group Hldg BAOS shares increased by 14.17% to $1.53. The current volume of 252.2K shares is 21.1% of Baosheng Media Group Hldg's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
  • Genius Sports GENI stock moved upwards by 13.35% to $3.48. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares, making up 135.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $689.0 million.
  • TuanChe TC shares rose 12.44% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $47.2 million.

Losers

  • Urban One UONE shares fell 39.6% to $7.54 during Monday's regular session. Urban One's stock is trading at a volume of 3.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1304.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $387.3 million.
  • BuzzFeed BZFD shares fell 36.97% to $2.37. BuzzFeed's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1325.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $321.0 million.
  • Starry Group Holdings STRY shares decreased by 30.35% to $7.39. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 287.7% of Starry Group Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Innovid CTV stock decreased by 17.86% to $2.3. The current volume of 761.0K shares is 289.0% of Innovid's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $303.8 million.
  • Leafly Holdings LFLY stock fell 17.51% to $8.34. The current volume of 201.7K shares is 106.5% of Leafly Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $358.4 million.
  • MediaCo Holding MDIA shares declined by 15.06% to $3.16. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

