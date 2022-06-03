12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Iris Energy IREN shares rose 7.8% to $5.82 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $320.1 million.
- ON Semiconductor ON stock increased by 6.87% to $67.27. This security traded at a volume of 297.9K shares come close, making up 4.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 billion.
- Akerna KERN stock moved upwards by 5.68% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.
- Inpixon INPX stock increased by 4.65% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.
- QuickLogic QUIK shares rose 3.93% to $7.93. The company's market cap stands at $98.2 million.
- CommScope Hldg Co COMM shares rose 3.1% to $8.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
Losers
- Applied Blockchain APLD stock declined by 6.0% to $4.09 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $405.7 million.
- Red Cat Holdings RCAT shares decreased by 4.86% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.1 million.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg WKEY shares declined by 4.3% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $30.0 million.
- Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock fell 4.05% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.0 million.
- Cemtrex CETX stock fell 3.66% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- Actelis Networks ASNS stock decreased by 3.48% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.