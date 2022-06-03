ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 3, 2022 8:07 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Good Times Restaurants GTIM stock moved upwards by 13.3% to $3.4 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $42.4 million.
  • China Liberal Education CLEU stock rose 8.31% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.
  • Chegg CHGG shares increased by 6.51% to $21.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN stock increased by 6.5% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $435.5 million.
  • AYRO AYRO stock increased by 5.82% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $40.2 million.
  • Kohl's KSS shares rose 5.43% to $43.42. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.

Losers

  • JOANN JOAN shares fell 18.0% to $6.48 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $263.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Tilly's TLYS shares decreased by 9.26% to $7.65. The company's market cap stands at $233.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Zumiez ZUMZ stock declined by 7.82% to $31.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $612.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Youdao DAO stock declined by 7.64% to $4.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $594.5 million.
  • Singing Machine Co MICS stock fell 6.33% to $3.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.
  • EBET EBET stock declined by 5.44% to $3.48. The company's market cap stands at $51.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

