12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Credo Technology Group CRDO shares moved upwards by 12.7% to $11.55 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- UiPath PATH shares moved upwards by 12.0% to $18.85. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Pure Storage PSTG stock increased by 11.41% to $26.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Data Storage DTST shares increased by 10.72% to $3.29. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
- MongoDB MDB shares moved upwards by 9.46% to $264.7. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Core Scientific CORZ shares moved upwards by 7.92% to $3.27. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- C3.ai AI shares fell 18.8% to $15.06 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Quantum Computing QUBT stock declined by 5.94% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.7 million.
- Hewlett Packard HPE stock fell 4.57% to $15.06. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP stock fell 4.32% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $115.5 million.
- Safe-T Gr SFET stock declined by 3.7% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Limelight Networks LLNW shares declined by 3.45% to $3.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $464.3 million.
