12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 1, 2022 8:08 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Singing Machine Co MICS shares moved upwards by 9.6% to $3.19 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
  • Victoria's Secret VSCO stock moved upwards by 9.19% to $45.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • JX Luxventure LLL stock moved upwards by 8.81% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.
  • Uxin UXIN stock increased by 7.0% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $178.5 million.
  • Express EXPR stock rose 6.73% to $3.17. The company's market cap stands at $215.6 million.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares moved upwards by 4.8% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.

Losers

  • Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH stock declined by 10.2% to $8.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $372.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Zovio ZVO shares fell 9.96% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.
  • Xcel Brands XELB shares fell 6.04% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million.
  • Rent the Runway RENT stock decreased by 5.75% to $4.08. The company's market cap stands at $261.4 million.
  • Tempur Sealy Intl TPX stock declined by 4.25% to $25.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
  • BARK BARK stock declined by 4.01% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $416.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

