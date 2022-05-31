12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Yunhong CTI CTIB shares increased by 9.9% to $0.88 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

Victoria's Secret VSCO stock moved upwards by 6.84% to $44.03. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 265.7K shares, which is 19.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Inspirato ISPO shares moved upwards by 6.74% to $6.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $340.3 million.

Uxin UXIN shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.44. This security traded at a volume of 843.4K shares come close, making up 46.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $175.2 million.

JX Luxventure LLL shares rose 4.37% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.

Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC stock rose 4.36% to $3.35. Studio City Intl Hldgs's trading volume hit 75.6K shares by close, accounting for 327.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $645.1 million.

Losers

Conn's CONN stock declined by 7.2% to $12.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $291.3 million.

BARK BARK stock fell 4.81% to $2.38. Trading volume for this security closed at 102.9K, accounting for 5.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $413.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Nerdy NRDY stock decreased by 4.53% to $2.74. At the close, Nerdy's trading volume reached 58.2K shares. This is 7.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $248.0 million.

Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares declined by 4.5% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.8 million.

shares declined by 4.5% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.8 million. OneWater Marine ONEW stock declined by 4.39% to $32.7. The company's market cap stands at $462.1 million.

OneWater Marine ONEW stock declined by 4.39% to $32.7. The company's market cap stands at $462.1 million.

Visionary Education Tech VEDU shares declined by 3.23% to $1.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 106.0K shares, which is 4.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.8 million.

