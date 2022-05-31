12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Quanergy Systems QNGY stock moved upwards by 23.1% to $0.67 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.1 million.

stock moved upwards by 23.1% to $0.67 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.1 million. Taoping TAOP stock moved upwards by 20.0% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.

stock moved upwards by 20.0% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million. NOVONIX NVX stock moved upwards by 13.84% to $12.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

stock moved upwards by 13.84% to $12.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. MicroStrategy MSTR shares rose 9.66% to $240.6. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.

shares rose 9.66% to $240.6. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. Marathon Digital Holdings MARA shares increased by 8.95% to $11.19. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

shares increased by 8.95% to $11.19. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. Core Scientific CORZ shares increased by 8.4% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Losers

Data Storage DTST stock declined by 5.8% to $3.09 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million.

stock declined by 5.8% to $3.09 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million. Infinera INFN shares fell 4.11% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

shares fell 4.11% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. Corsair Gaming CRSR stock decreased by 3.38% to $15.77. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

stock decreased by 3.38% to $15.77. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. Embark Technology EMBK stock fell 3.34% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $652.3 million.

stock fell 3.34% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $652.3 million. SeaChange International SEAC stock decreased by 3.21% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million.

stock decreased by 3.21% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million. Inpixon INPX stock declined by 3.16% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.