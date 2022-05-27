12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

stock rose 14.0% to $5.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $329.6 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB shares moved upwards by 13.47% to $9.77. The company's market cap stands at $154.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

shares increased by 10.4% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million. Pinduoduo PDD stock moved upwards by 8.58% to $45.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

stock decreased by 19.6% to $24.65 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $703.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. Gap GPS stock decreased by 18.71% to $9.04. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

shares fell 7.41% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $434.6 million. Hibbett HIBB shares decreased by 7.34% to $47.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $614.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

shares decreased by 7.34% to $47.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $614.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. BARK BARK shares fell 6.23% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $418.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.