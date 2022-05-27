ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 27, 2022 8:13 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Solo Brands DTC stock rose 14.0% to $5.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $329.6 million.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB shares moved upwards by 13.47% to $9.77. The company's market cap stands at $154.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Future FinTech Gr FTFT stock increased by 10.6% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million.
  • China Liberal Education CLEU shares increased by 10.4% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.
  • Pinduoduo PDD stock moved upwards by 8.58% to $45.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Rent the Runway RENT shares moved upwards by 7.88% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.3 million.

Losers

  • Big Lots BIG stock decreased by 19.6% to $24.65 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $703.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Gap GPS stock decreased by 18.71% to $9.04. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • American Eagle Outfitters AEO stock declined by 12.27% to $12.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Sonder Holdings SOND shares fell 7.41% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $434.6 million.
  • Hibbett HIBB shares decreased by 7.34% to $47.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $614.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • BARK BARK shares fell 6.23% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $418.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

