9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 26, 2022 1:45 PM | 2 min read
9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Zhihu ZH stock increased by 21.4% to $1.65 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Zhihu's stock is 5.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 76.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Insignia Systems ISIG stock increased by 19.2% to $9.25. Insignia Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 145.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.
  • Redbox Entertainment RDBX stock increased by 18.75% to $8.04. The current volume of 58.9 million shares is 431.2% of Redbox Entertainment's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $101.4 million.
  • Scienjoy Holding SJ shares increased by 13.46% to $2.06. The current volume of 528.7K shares is 81.5% of Scienjoy Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.7 million.
  • Baidu BIDU shares moved upwards by 12.83% to $134.63. Baidu's stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 80.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Marchex MCHX shares increased by 12.35% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $84.6 million.

Losers

  • 36KR Holdings KRKR stock declined by 9.6% to $0.94 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for 36KR Holdings's stock is 96.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 72.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.
  • Manchester United MANU shares fell 6.92% to $12.11. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.1 million, which is 472.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Cuentas CUEN stock decreased by 5.69% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

