9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Zhihu ZH stock increased by 21.4% to $1.65 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Zhihu's stock is 5.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 76.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

36KR Holdings KRKR stock declined by 9.6% to $0.94 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for 36KR Holdings's stock is 96.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 72.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.