12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Quanergy Systems QNGY shares moved upwards by 6.2% to $0.85 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.8 million.

Charge Enterprises CRGE shares moved upwards by 5.86% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $766.5 million.

Splunk SPLK stock increased by 5.06% to $97.83. Trading volume for this security closed at 636.7K, accounting for 27.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

OLB Gr OLB shares moved upwards by 5.05% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

Core Scientific CORZ shares moved upwards by 4.84% to $3.68. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Rekor Systems REKR shares moved upwards by 4.81% to $2.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.3 million.

Losers

Nutanix NTNX stock fell 27.8% to $15.47 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.4 million shares come close, making up 79.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Snowflake SNOW shares declined by 13.31% to $115.1. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.9 million shares, which is 56.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

NVIDIA NVDA stock declined by 7.6% to $156.86. At the close, NVIDIA's trading volume reached 8.9 million shares. This is 16.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $392.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock declined by 7.39% to $0.36. Trading volume for this security closed at 65.7K, accounting for 1.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million.

Quantum Computing QUBT stock decreased by 6.23% to $2.11. Trading volume for this security closed at 129.5K, accounting for 65.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Sonim Technologies SONM stock decreased by 6.05% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

