12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Singing Machine Co MICS stock rose 36.4% to $3.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.

Express EXPR stock increased by 11.76% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Caleres CAL shares moved upwards by 9.89% to $23.0. The company's market cap stands at $873.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Wendy's WEN stock rose 7.86% to $17.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.

CarLotz LOTZ shares increased by 6.82% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.3 million.

shares increased by 6.82% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.3 million. Harbor Custom Dev HCDIP shares increased by 5.88% to $16.2.

Losers

Dick's Sporting Goods DKS stock decreased by 13.7% to $61.49 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Foresight Autonomous FRSX shares declined by 8.81% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.2 million.

Academy Sports ASO stock fell 8.73% to $25.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

Zovio ZVO stock decreased by 8.61% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.

Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV shares decreased by 7.87% to $10.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $242.9 million.

Xcel Brands XELB stock decreased by 7.57% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

