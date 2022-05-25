ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 25, 2022 8:09 AM | 2 min read
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Singing Machine Co MICS stock rose 36.4% to $3.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
  • Express EXPR stock increased by 11.76% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Caleres CAL shares moved upwards by 9.89% to $23.0. The company's market cap stands at $873.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Wendy's WEN stock rose 7.86% to $17.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
  • CarLotz LOTZ shares increased by 6.82% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.3 million.
  • Harbor Custom Dev HCDIP shares increased by 5.88% to $16.2.

Losers

  • Dick's Sporting Goods DKS stock decreased by 13.7% to $61.49 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Foresight Autonomous FRSX shares declined by 8.81% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.2 million.
  • Academy Sports ASO stock fell 8.73% to $25.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Zovio ZVO stock decreased by 8.61% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV shares decreased by 7.87% to $10.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $242.9 million.
  • Xcel Brands XELB stock decreased by 7.57% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers