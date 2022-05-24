11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Wendy's WEN shares increased by 16.6% to $18.97 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 277.2K, accounting for 10.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.

Caleres CAL stock rose 12.27% to $23.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 60.6K shares, which is 8.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $892.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Nordstrom JWN stock rose 11.55% to $23.07. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.7 million, accounting for 88.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN stock rose 7.0% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $153.8 million.

Dillard's DDS stock moved upwards by 6.9% to $252.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion.

Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock moved upwards by 5.6% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.

Losers

Zovio ZVO shares decreased by 6.5% to $0.72 during Tuesday's after-market session. Zovio's trading volume hit 11.0 million shares by close, accounting for 7876.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.5 million.

China Liberal Education CLEU stock declined by 5.2% to $2.37. China Liberal Education's trading volume hit 53.3K shares by close, accounting for 6.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.5 million.

Trxade Health MEDS stock decreased by 4.93% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.

Weber WEBR stock declined by 3.05% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $369.9 million.

Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS shares declined by 2.49% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $76.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.