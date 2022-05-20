QQQ
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 20, 2022 12:58 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Hagerty HGTY stock rose 3.88% to $9.1 during Friday's regular session. Hagerty's stock is trading at a volume of 392.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 166.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $751.9 million.
  • Fanhua FANH shares increased by 3.85% to $5.92. Fanhua's stock is trading at a volume of 40.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 71.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $317.4 million.
  • Marpai MRAI shares rose 3.18% to $1.62. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 49.4K, which is 64.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
  • NI Holdings NODK stock moved upwards by 1.6% to $16.51. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.3K, which is 14.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $350.5 million.
  • American Financial Group, Inc. 5.125% Subordinated Debentures due 2059 AFGC stock increased by 0.69% to $22.15. The current volume of 4.8K shares is 28.9% of American Financial Group, Inc. 5.125% Subordinated Debentures due 2059's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
  • Crawford CRD shares rose 0.57% to $7.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 5.2K, which is 16.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

  • Reliance Global Group RELI shares declined by 9.75% to $2.13 during Friday's regular session. Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 68.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 24.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.
  • United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock declined by 9.23% to $1.52. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 115.3K shares, making up 57.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.2 million.
  • GoHealth GOCO shares declined by 8.55% to $0.59. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 658.0K, which is 18.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.3 million.
  • Intl General Insurance IGIC stock decreased by 6.76% to $7.45. Intl General Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 10.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 74.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $364.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • eHealth EHTH stock decreased by 6.36% to $10.02. Trading volume for eHealth's stock is 131.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $269.9 million.
  • Huize Holding HUIZ shares decreased by 6.22% to $0.88. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 9.4K, which is 3.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

