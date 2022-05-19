12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Radius Health RDUS stock moved upwards by 18.8% to $6.94 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $330.1 million.

Exicure XCUR stock increased by 18.18% to $0.14. This security traded at a volume of 5.2 million shares come close, making up 42.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

ChromaDex CDXC stock increased by 10.79% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.2 million.

Akari Therapeutics AKTX shares increased by 9.17% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.7 million.

Venus Concept VERO stock rose 8.41% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $48.6 million.

First Wave BioPharma FWBI stock moved upwards by 8.38% to $0.42. First Wave BioPharma's trading volume hit 211.9K shares by close, accounting for 23.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.

Losers

Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA stock declined by 11.4% to $4.57 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $426.8 million.

Iterum Therapeutics ITRM shares decreased by 8.85% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $43.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

NeuroMetrix NURO shares decreased by 7.82% to $5.07. At the close, NeuroMetrix's trading volume reached 7.5 million shares. This is 7261.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals HEPA shares decreased by 6.62% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.

Cosmos Holdings COSM stock declined by 6.15% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.

Indaptus Therapeutics INDP shares decreased by 5.39% to $2.81. This security traded at a volume of 6.1 million shares come close, making up 15063.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.