QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 19, 2022 2:27 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Regis RGS stock increased by 13.7% to $0.95 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 566.5K shares, making up 68.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.4 million.
  • Lucid Gr LCID shares rose 12.52% to $19.54. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 28.4 million, which is 111.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 billion.
  • TAL Education TAL stock increased by 12.21% to $4.37. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 7.1 million, which is 65.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
  • Remark Hldgs MARK shares increased by 11.22% to $0.52. Trading volume for Remark Hldgs's stock is 699.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 54.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Farfetch FTCH shares rose 11.08% to $8.82. Farfetch's stock is trading at a volume of 10.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 93.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.

 

Losers

  • Molecular Data MKD stock fell 26.6% to $0.1 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 49.1 million shares is 280.0% of Molecular Data's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
  • Kidpik PIK shares declined by 15.48% to $1.86. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 805.7K, which is 13.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Under Armour UA shares fell 14.89% to $8.27. The current volume of 10.8 million shares is 262.5% of Under Armour's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
  • China Liberal Education CLEU stock fell 13.79% to $2.44. China Liberal Education's stock is trading at a volume of 7.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1069.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.6 million.
  • Under Armour UAA stock decreased by 12.16% to $9.25. Under Armour's stock is trading at a volume of 11.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 158.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
  • Vinco Ventures BBIG stock fell 10.0% to $2.75. Trading volume for Vinco Ventures's stock is 13.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 58.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $516.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers