11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Regis RGS stock increased by 13.7% to $0.95 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 566.5K shares, making up 68.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.4 million.

Lucid Gr LCID shares rose 12.52% to $19.54. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 28.4 million, which is 111.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 billion.

TAL Education TAL stock increased by 12.21% to $4.37. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 7.1 million, which is 65.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.

Remark Hldgs MARK shares increased by 11.22% to $0.52. Trading volume for Remark Hldgs's stock is 699.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 54.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Farfetch FTCH shares rose 11.08% to $8.82. Farfetch's stock is trading at a volume of 10.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 93.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.

Losers

Molecular Data MKD stock fell 26.6% to $0.1 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 49.1 million shares is 280.0% of Molecular Data's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.

Kidpik PIK shares declined by 15.48% to $1.86. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 805.7K, which is 13.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Under Armour UA shares fell 14.89% to $8.27. The current volume of 10.8 million shares is 262.5% of Under Armour's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.

China Liberal Education CLEU stock fell 13.79% to $2.44. China Liberal Education's stock is trading at a volume of 7.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1069.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.6 million.

Under Armour UAA stock decreased by 12.16% to $9.25. Under Armour's stock is trading at a volume of 11.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 158.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.

Vinco Ventures BBIG stock fell 10.0% to $2.75. Trading volume for Vinco Ventures's stock is 13.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 58.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $516.2 million.

