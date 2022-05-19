QQQ
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 19, 2022 8:21 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Foresight Autonomous FRSX shares rose 7.6% to $0.75 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.4 million.
  • Nova Lifestyle NVFY shares rose 6.61% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Faraday Future FFIE stock moved upwards by 5.12% to $3.28. The company's market cap stands at $991.4 million.
  • Future FinTech Gr FTFT stock moved upwards by 4.22% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $37.1 million.
  • AYRO AYRO stock rose 4.14% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $36.9 million.
  • E-Home Household Service EJH stock increased by 3.94% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.

Losers

  • Vinco Ventures BBIG shares declined by 14.4% to $2.61 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $490.8 million.
  • Children's Place PLCE shares declined by 10.74% to $38.58. The company's market cap stands at $521.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Molecular Data MKD stock decreased by 10.37% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO stock decreased by 9.29% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $966.9 million.
  • Nerdy NRDY shares fell 8.68% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Kohl's KSS stock declined by 7.82% to $39.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

