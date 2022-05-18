QQQ
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 18, 2022 2:09 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Armstrong Flooring AFI stock moved upwards by 51.1% to $0.45 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Armstrong Flooring's stock is trading at a volume of 34.4 million, which is 941.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.
  • View VIEW shares moved upwards by 10.55% to $0.75. The current volume of 662.7K shares is 26.7% of View's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $162.8 million.
  • Fusion Fuel Green HTOO stock rose 9.88% to $8.89. The current volume of 55.0K shares is 66.8% of Fusion Fuel Green's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.6 million.
  • Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs PPIH shares increased by 9.55% to $13.23. The company's market cap stands at $107.9 million.
  • FTC Solar FTCI shares moved upwards by 9.24% to $3.78. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 169.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $376.9 million.
  • Array Technologies ARRY shares increased by 9.1% to $8.63. Array Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 5.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 102.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Losers

  • QualTek Services QTEK shares decreased by 23.1% to $1.5 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, QualTek Services's stock is trading at a volume of 558.4K, which is 232.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Triumph Group TGI shares declined by 22.22% to $17.02. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 256.1% of Triumph Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE stock declined by 21.67% to $1.49. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.7 million shares, making up 200.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.0 million.
  • Bird Glb BRDS shares declined by 18.56% to $0.82. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 5.7 million, which is 416.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Rocket Lab USA RKLB shares declined by 16.12% to $4.75. Rocket Lab USA's stock is trading at a volume of 8.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 174.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Saia SAIA shares declined by 14.2% to $177.99. The current volume of 559.6K shares is 124.2% of Saia's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

