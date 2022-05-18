QQQ
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 18, 2022 2:09 PM | 4 min read

 

Gainers

  • DLocal DLO shares rose 24.5% to $23.98 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 8.0 million shares is 550.1% of DLocal's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Verb Tech VERB stock moved upwards by 16.75% to $0.5. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 5.4 million, which is 400.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • GreenBox POS GBOX stock increased by 14.25% to $2.29. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 626.0K shares, making up 156.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $95.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor MX stock moved upwards by 13.99% to $19.75. As of 13:30 EST, MagnaChip Semiconductor's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million, which is 381.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $886.8 million.
  • TDCX TDCX stock moved upwards by 12.61% to $13.16. The current volume of 396.5K shares is 134.3% of TDCX's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Borqs Technologies BRQS shares moved upwards by 12.57% to $0.2. Trading volume for Borqs Technologies's stock is 90.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 271.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.

Losers

  • Auddia AUUD shares declined by 15.0% to $1.13 during Wednesday's regular session. Auddia's stock is trading at a volume of 198.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 90.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.
  • Clear Secure YOU shares declined by 14.51% to $29.39. Clear Secure's stock is trading at a volume of 769.3K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 73.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Intrusion INTZ stock decreased by 12.73% to $2.41. The current volume of 80.0K shares is 36.2% of Intrusion's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $46.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Data Storage DTST stock decreased by 12.51% to $2.8. Trading volume for Data Storage's stock is 521.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 37.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Datasea DTSS shares declined by 12.35% to $1.42. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 295.4K shares, making up 107.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • SoundHound AI SOUN shares fell 12.06% to $5.47. As of 13:30 EST, SoundHound AI's stock is trading at a volume of 403.9K, which is 9.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

