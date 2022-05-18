11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Armstrong Flooring AFI stock increased by 8.6% to $0.32 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.

Spire Global SPIR shares rose 6.38% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $209.3 million.

Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares moved upwards by 5.19% to $8.51. The company's market cap stands at $111.6 million.

Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares increased by 4.5% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.

ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM shares increased by 4.13% to $67.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

Applied UV AUVI stock decreased by 13.1% to $1.13 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.

Renovare Environmental RENO stock fell 10.36% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.

Wheels Up Experience UP stock declined by 9.67% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $593.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock declined by 7.88% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.

Polar Power POLA shares declined by 5.86% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Terran Orbital LLAP shares fell 4.87% to $4.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $590.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.