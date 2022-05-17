12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Wejo Gr WEJO shares rose 15.8% to $2.2 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

AutoWeb AUTO shares decreased by 44.9% to $1.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

shares fell 5.52% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

