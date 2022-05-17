QQQ
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 17, 2022 8:09 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Wejo Gr WEJO shares rose 15.8% to $2.2 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Sea SE shares moved upwards by 13.59% to $79.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Troika Media Group TRKA shares rose 12.1% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.
  • Paramount Global PARA shares increased by 9.95% to $30.81. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 billion.
  • 36KR Holdings KRKR stock rose 8.15% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $34.5 million.
  • iQIYI IQ stock increased by 7.62% to $3.67. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.

Losers

  • AutoWeb AUTO shares decreased by 44.9% to $1.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Creative Realities CREX stock declined by 12.24% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Direct Digital Holdings DRCT shares declined by 8.81% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • ZW Data Action Tech CNET stock declined by 7.35% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Cuentas CUEN shares fell 5.52% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Qutoutiao QTT shares declined by 4.83% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

