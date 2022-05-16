12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Data Storage DTST shares increased by 43.0% to $3.29 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Data Storage's stock is trading at a volume of 62.9 million, which is 26437.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

shares increased by 43.0% to $3.29 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Data Storage's stock is trading at a volume of 62.9 million, which is 26437.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. LiveVox Hldgs LVOXU stock increased by 24.74% to $2.47.

stock increased by 24.74% to $2.47. Verb Tech VERB shares rose 21.45% to $0.36. The current volume of 4.1 million shares is 344.2% of Verb Tech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

shares rose 21.45% to $0.36. The current volume of 4.1 million shares is 344.2% of Verb Tech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. Park City Gr PCYG shares moved upwards by 16.93% to $5.25. Trading volume for Park City Gr's stock is 150.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 188.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

shares moved upwards by 16.93% to $5.25. Trading volume for Park City Gr's stock is 150.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 188.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. Crexendo CXDO shares rose 15.35% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

shares rose 15.35% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. Clear Secure YOU shares moved upwards by 15.1% to $32.54. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 156.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

Iris Energy IREN stock decreased by 37.9% to $4.79 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.6 million, which is 1359.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

stock decreased by 37.9% to $4.79 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.6 million, which is 1359.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago. Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY shares fell 16.35% to $2.2. The current volume of 850.7K shares is 118.4% of Rockley Photonics Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $283.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

shares fell 16.35% to $2.2. The current volume of 850.7K shares is 118.4% of Rockley Photonics Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $283.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago. HashiCorp HCP shares decreased by 14.97% to $32.73. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 952.1K, which is 72.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.

shares decreased by 14.97% to $32.73. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 952.1K, which is 72.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. My Size MYSZ shares fell 12.46% to $0.21. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 141.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

shares fell 12.46% to $0.21. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 141.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Datasea DTSS shares decreased by 11.8% to $1.98. Datasea's stock is trading at a volume of 138.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 46.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

shares decreased by 11.8% to $1.98. Datasea's stock is trading at a volume of 138.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 46.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Cloudflare NET stock decreased by 11.71% to $58.61. As of 13:30 EST, Cloudflare's stock is trading at a volume of 4.7 million, which is 83.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.