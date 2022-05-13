QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 13, 2022 5:32 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Cleanspark CLSK stock increased by 6.0% to $6.7 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 114.1K, accounting for 5.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $277.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO stock rose 5.14% to $4.7. The company's market cap stands at $642.5 million.
  • SAI.TECH Global SAI shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $5.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.0 million.
  • Core Scientific CORZ shares rose 4.94% to $4.46. Core Scientific's trading volume hit 122.5K shares by close, accounting for 4.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • AEye LIDR shares rose 4.87% to $5.16. The company's market cap stands at $810.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev NISN shares rose 4.24% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.

Losers

  • Oblong OBLG shares decreased by 9.7% to $0.33 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • My Size MYSZ shares decreased by 9.02% to $0.23. This security traded at a volume of 5.0 million shares come close, making up 922.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Infinera INFN shares fell 5.55% to $5.62. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Ouster OUST stock decreased by 5.46% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $451.5 million.
  • Aurora Mobile JG shares fell 5.01% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $117.2 million.
  • CPS Technologies CPSH stock decreased by 4.86% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $48.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers