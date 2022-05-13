12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Cleanspark CLSK stock increased by 6.0% to $6.7 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 114.1K, accounting for 5.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $277.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

shares rose 4.87% to $5.16. The company's market cap stands at $810.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev NISN shares rose 4.24% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.

Losers

Oblong OBLG shares decreased by 9.7% to $0.33 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Aurora Mobile JG shares fell 5.01% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $117.2 million. CPS Technologies CPSH stock decreased by 4.86% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $48.0 million.

