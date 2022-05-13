QQQ
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 13, 2022 3:02 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Duolingo DUOL shares increased by 39.7% to $93.6 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 263.8% of Duolingo's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock increased by 28.86% to $0.92. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 468.3K, which is 6.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.5 million.
  • Poshmark POSH shares increased by 24.99% to $12.15. Trading volume for Poshmark's stock is 1.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 171.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $949.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Waitr Hldgs WTRH shares moved upwards by 24.49% to $0.23. Trading volume for Waitr Hldgs's stock is 3.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 101.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Faraday Future FFIE stock increased by 21.18% to $2.46. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.5 million, which is 98.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $743.6 million.
  • Volcon VLCN shares moved upwards by 20.39% to $1.24. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 107.2K shares, making up 27.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.

Losers

  • Brilliant Earth Group BRLT shares decreased by 29.4% to $4.77 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Brilliant Earth Group's stock is 1.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 740.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • BT Brands BTBD shares declined by 11.44% to $1.98. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
  • JX Luxventure LLL stock fell 8.56% to $2.03. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 34.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
  • Xponential Fitness XPOF stock decreased by 8.3% to $15.25. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 820.3K shares, making up 239.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $369.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Harbor Custom Dev HCDI shares decreased by 7.04% to $1.85. Harbor Custom Dev's stock is trading at a volume of 819.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 67.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • China Online Education Gr COE stock declined by 6.84% to $1.09. The current volume of 57.5K shares is 16.3% of China Online Education Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

