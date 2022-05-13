QQQ
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 13, 2022 8:12 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Applied UV AUVI shares rose 17.3% to $1.05 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.
  • TD Hldgs GLG shares increased by 13.06% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.4 million.
  • Redwire RDW stock moved upwards by 11.35% to $4.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares rose 9.96% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS shares rose 9.54% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million.
  • ShiftPixy PIXY shares rose 9.44% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.

Losers

  • LiqTech International LIQT stock fell 47.5% to $0.48 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • CEA Industries CEAD shares fell 11.95% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • NN NNBR shares fell 6.39% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.5 million.
  • Graham GHM shares fell 6.08% to $6.89. The company's market cap stands at $73.2 million.
  • Lightning eMotors ZEV stock declined by 5.7% to $3.31. The company's market cap stands at $248.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Advanced Drainage Systems WMS shares declined by 5.01% to $91.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

