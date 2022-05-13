12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Applied UV AUVI shares rose 17.3% to $1.05 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.

TD Hldgs GLG shares increased by 13.06% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.4 million.

Redwire RDW stock moved upwards by 11.35% to $4.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares rose 9.96% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.

ComSovereign Holding COMS shares rose 9.54% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million.

ShiftPixy PIXY shares rose 9.44% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.

Losers

LiqTech International LIQT stock fell 47.5% to $0.48 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

CEA Industries CEAD shares fell 11.95% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

NN NNBR shares fell 6.39% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.5 million.

Graham GHM shares fell 6.08% to $6.89. The company's market cap stands at $73.2 million.

Lightning eMotors ZEV stock declined by 5.7% to $3.31. The company's market cap stands at $248.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Advanced Drainage Systems WMS shares declined by 5.01% to $91.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion.

